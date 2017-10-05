The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has given the police and National Prosecuting Authority 10 days to act after it laid charges of corruption and money laundering against Trillian directors‚ the Gupta brothers and Duduzane Zuma on Wednesday.

At a media briefing at Saftu’s offices in Johannesburg on Thursday‚ SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said that due to a lack of significant action from the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks)‚ the federation decided to act.

“We want to see what they are going to do. We will be watching them [the police] very carefully. Investigations should be under way. We have given them ten days‚ no more. They have been sitting with these files from Outa and others for months now‚” Vavi said‚ referring to similar charges that the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse also laid against the same individuals.

“If they don’t come back to us in 10 days‚ we will see them in court.”