Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng‚ Justice Minister Michael Masutha and other members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Wednesday grilled candidates on judgments reserved – some for as long as a year – while they were acting judges.

There was also a suggestion from Masutha that it was inappropriate for judges to be members of civil society organisations such as the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF).

He launched an attack on former Constitutional Court Judge Johann Kriegler (without mentioning his name) for the cases his Freedom Under Law (FUL) had brought against the government.

The issue of outstanding or reserved judgments is considered to be of importance because it represents a form of justice denied. The Office of the Chief Justice has issued norms and standards for judges‚ stipulating that no judgment can be reserved for longer than three months without good reason.

- Business Day