KPMG due in parliament

Representatives of auditing firm KPMG are due to appear before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Thursday.

“KPMG appearing before Scopa this Thursday‚ yes I can confirm‚” Scopa chairperson Themba Godi said on Wednesday in a message posted on Twitter.

KPMG has come under fire in recent weeks as its involvement with the controversial Gupta business family made headlines.

The South African division of the global company was recently forced to withdraw the findings of a controversial report that had implicated former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and senior officials of the SA Revenue Service (SARS).

The Gupta scandal has triggered the resignation of its top management team and prompted several clients to drop the firm as their auditor.