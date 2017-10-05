Mining bosses say they want Mosebenzi Zwane to be replaced

Disagreement over the charter is one of the main reasons why the Chamber of Mines boycotted the dinner where Zwane was the guest speaker.

Zwane, widely seen as an ally of President Jacob Zuma, spoke about the ANC's upcoming national elective conference in December.

"We already know who will be president . It's a done deal. We are not stressing. The policies won't change. In January there will be new leadership and policies will remain the same," said Zwane.

The matter had already been decided at branch level around the country and the result was already known within the party, he added.

Political analyst Ebrahim Fakir said no one could know the outcome of the election yet.

"Maybe it is bluster or he knows something we don't know. Maybe he is party to manipulating the voting process," Fakir said.

Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter said there was a conscious decision not to attend the event with Zwane. "It was not an impetuous decision," Baxter told journalists.