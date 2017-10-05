The poll was conducted amid a tense standoff between Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and the mining industry over the Mining Charter.

The Chamber of Mines on Tuesday boycotted a gala dinner where Zwane delivered a speech‚ in protest over the charter‚ which it is challenging in court.

In the revised charter‚ the black ownership target was increased from 26% to 30% - a requirement mining companies will have to comply with within 12 months.

The industry has said the targets set out in the charter threaten its survival.

The indaba was attended by the likes of Anglo American‚ Harmony Gold‚ Sibanye Gold‚ PWC‚ JP Morgan‚ KPMG and Standard Bank. Delegates cast their votes electronically ahead of the conference.