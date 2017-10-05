Sisulu says 'every penny' of her presidential campaign accounted for

Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu says that she is willing to reveal how her presidential campaign is being funded.

Sisulu offered to make her bank statements public during a discussion with Karima Brown at Radio 702’s Townhall Meeting on Wednesday.

“There are people especially my family and friends who are offering and have offered to pay. What attracts me to my campaign is I know everybody who is in that campaign has come out of commitment‚ deep seated commitment. Not one of them has come hoping to get anything out of it‚” she said.

“I would like to give you all my account numbers‚ I’d like to give you the constituency funds that we use and we send‚ not KMPG‚ but any auditor there. Every penny is accounted for from where it comes from and every penny that is used is used for a particular purpose.”

The presidential hopeful said that she wants people to trust her and know that she will safeguard the values of the ANC.