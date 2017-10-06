Eskom board chairman Zethembe Khoza has confirmed that the utility’s head of legal services‚ Suzanne Daniels‚ was suspended this week for among other allegations‚ spending R50‚000 on a team-building exercise.

After initially saying he had only been informed Daniels was suspended‚ Khoza then said the board had recommended to Eskom chief executive Johnny Dladla that “corrective action” be taken against Daniels after the allegations were discussed at a board meeting.

Daniels told EWN she was handed a suspension letter that cited the outing‚ which she is accused of spending funds on irregularly‚ as well as “destroying crucial documents” and “not adhering to instructions to respond to parliamentary questions”.

Daniels compiled a report implicating senior managers in the Trillian/McKinsey saga‚ which cost the state-owned power utility more than R1.6-billion.

Trillian‚ which until July was majority owned by close Gupta associate Salim Essa‚ was paid R495-million without a contract being in place.