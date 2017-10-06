Eskom’s decision to recover more than R1.5 billion from consulting firm McKinsey and politically connected Trillian is evidence enough of wrongdoing‚ says the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The parastatal – which initially lied to Parliament‚ saying it had not paid Trillian a cent – now says the money appears to have been paid unlawfully and has asked the consultancies to repay it.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said: “Eskom’s decision to recover these monies is evidence that there was in fact wrongdoing and that these payments were not above board.