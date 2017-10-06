Politics

Eskom's R1.5bn blunder - paying back the money not enough, says DA

06 October 2017 - 08:19 By Timeslive
Eskom headquarters, MegaWatt Park, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
Eskom headquarters, MegaWatt Park, in Sunninghill, Johannesburg.
Image: John Liebenberg

Eskom’s decision to recover more than R1.5 billion from consulting firm McKinsey and politically connected Trillian is evidence enough of wrongdoing‚ says the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The parastatal – which initially lied to Parliament‚ saying it had not paid Trillian a cent – now says the money appears to have been paid unlawfully and has asked the consultancies to repay it.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone said: “Eskom’s decision to recover these monies is evidence that there was in fact wrongdoing and that these payments were not above board.

Eskom seeking to recover funds unlawfully paid to McKinsey, Trillian

Electricity parastatal Eskom has taken action to recover R1-billion and R564-million respectively from McKinsey and Trillian which it says appears to ...
News
16 hours ago

Gigaba allies have knives out for Dan Matjila & R1.9-trillion pension money

Public Investment Corporation boss Dan Matjila believes he is in the crosshairs of powerful people who want access to the R1.9-trillion of pension ...
News
12 days ago

PIC is already overexposed to Eskom, says CEO Dan Matjila

If things don’t improve, the PIC will do the opposite of what Malusi Gigaba has suggested
Business
12 days ago

“After months of defending these payments‚ the power utility now wants to recover the money.”

Mazzone said simply paying back the money was not enough. “Those responsible for these unlawful payments must be held accountable.”

Business Day reported on Friday that Eskom paid R1.6 billion to McKinsey and to the Gupta family-linked Trillian in 2016.

The parastatal did not follow its own procurement regulations or obtain an exemption from Treasury for tendering procedures.

Trillian whistleblower 'a hero and asset'

"Any honourable company would have said, 'Bianca, we have your back'," Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka said, announcing she had hired Trillian ...
News
1 day ago

Eskom to appoint new board, CEO in November

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown intends to arrange a special general meeting of Eskom in November to appoint a permanent board.
Politics
1 day ago

Eskom has suspended at least five senior managers implicated in the saga.

“Had the DA not caught Eskom out in the lie by submitting a Parliamentary question to the Public Enterprises Minister‚ Lynne Brown‚ regarding the relationship between Eskom‚ McKinsey and Trillian‚ Eskom would have never come clean‚” said Mazzone.

“Even more absurd is the fact that the power utility investigated these payments itself.”

Most read

  1. BREAKING | Eskom board recommended legal chief be suspended Politics
  2. Zuma far cry from Oliver Tambo, says Pallo Jordan Politics
  3. Eskom's R1.5bn blunder - paying back the money not enough, says DA Politics
  4. JZ passes on SABC candidates Politics
  5. President denies he supports suspension of Apleni Politics

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X