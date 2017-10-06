ANC-run eThekwini Municipality has slapped the Democratic Alliance with a half a million rand unpaid parking bill for the use of the old Natal Command parking area during the Zuma Must Fall march in April.

The City’s chairperson of community services‚ councillor Zama Sokhabase threatened to take legal action after the DA made it clear it would not pay the R576 000 bill incurred on April 7.

Initially‚ the DA booked 300m2‚ which would have cost R1 800‚ of the municipal-owned property for the organisers of the march‚ which was attended by various religious organisations and the party.

However‚ on the day of the event the eThekwini Municipality observed that the entire area (about 96 000m2) was occupied.