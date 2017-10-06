Maharaj 'lied about Shaik payments'

The Mail & Guardian has won a six-year legal battle to reveal the contents of an interrogation of former minister and presidential spokesperson Mac Maharaj.

The newspaper on Friday revealed how Maharaj had allegedly lied in 2003 when he was questioned by the defunct Scorpions unit.

Maharaj was questioned in terms of section 28 of the constitution in relation to payments he might have received from businessman Schabir Shaik‚ who was later convicted of facilitating bribes for President Jacob Zuma in relation to the controversial government arms deal. Zuma was deputy president at the time.

The Mail & Guardian reported that Maharaj had lied repeatedly during the section 28 Scorpions interrogations‚ which takes place in secret and does not allow for the respondent to be dishonest. Being dishonest during the above-mentioned interrogation is a criminal offence.

The amaBhungane investigative journalism unit got hold of the transcripts of the Scorpions inquiry in 2011.