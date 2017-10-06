Former South African National Defence Force head Siphiwe Nyanda has labelled African National Congress president Jacob Zuma of being a faction leader who is dividing the former uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) combatants.

Speaking on the first day of the all-inclusive MK National Council and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) conference at Nasrec‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday‚ Nyanda accused Zuma of adding fuel to the fire by choosing which conferences to attend.

"We are also disappointed that the president of the ANC also attended the bogus conference when all along he had sought to have us believe that he supported our effort to unify the community of uMkhonto we Sizwe veterans. We had invited him to all our assemblies and to many it was a confirmation that the views that are widely heard that the much trumpeted importance of unity by many ANC leaders is just a smoke screen for factional agendas‚" said Nyanda.