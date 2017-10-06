Zuma dividing MK combatants: Siphiwe Nyanda
Former South African National Defence Force head Siphiwe Nyanda has labelled African National Congress president Jacob Zuma of being a faction leader who is dividing the former uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) combatants.
Speaking on the first day of the all-inclusive MK National Council and uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) conference at Nasrec‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday‚ Nyanda accused Zuma of adding fuel to the fire by choosing which conferences to attend.
"We are also disappointed that the president of the ANC also attended the bogus conference when all along he had sought to have us believe that he supported our effort to unify the community of uMkhonto we Sizwe veterans. We had invited him to all our assemblies and to many it was a confirmation that the views that are widely heard that the much trumpeted importance of unity by many ANC leaders is just a smoke screen for factional agendas‚" said Nyanda.
His remarks follow Zuma delivering a key note address at the MKMVA's congress that was held in June at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.
Nyanda and other disgruntled combatants accused MKMVA's head‚ Kebby Maphatsoe‚ of holding the conference without the approval of the ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences‚ the national executive committee (NEC).
"Many ANC leaders are not interested in genuine principled unity. To some in the leadership of the ANC … serve their succession project of our [ANC] December national [elective] conference‚" added Nyanda.
Maphatsoe‚ a staunch supporter of Zuma and presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ was re-elected as MKMVA's president at the June conference.
However‚ the MK National Council was not part of the conference after initially agreeing to participate. They later cried foul over the legitimacy of the MKMVA delegates and its leadership.
On the eve of the conference‚ some MKMVA leaders and NEC members publicly questioned the composition of delegates and the status of the conference but it went ahead.
Then MKMVA deputy chairman Teenage Monama‚ general secretary Dumisani Nduli and his deputy Tshidiso Paka also boycotted Maphatsoe's conference.
Both MKMVA and the MK National Council claim to represent the interest of former MK soldiers‚ but are yet to form a united front.
Those expected to address the conference on Saturday include ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. ANC presidential candidate Lindiwe Sisulu will close the conference.
Former president Thabo Mbeki was invited but could not attend because of international commitments‚ but former president Kgalema Motlanthe will be there.
