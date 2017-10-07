ANC top brass at fault for divisions in MK, says Ramaphosa

African National Congress deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has acknowledged that the top leadership of the party has partially played a role in the divisions that have resulted in two organisations representing uMkhonto weSizwe combatants.

"We cannot achieve lasting unity in the ANC if the former MK combatants of uMkhonto weSizwe also remain (divided). We want you to be united and we want you to work tirelessly to forge that unity. As the leadership of the ANC‚ we must accept that we have not taken up the challenge to unite the MK. In fact‚ if we are to be honest‚ we have also contributed to the divisions that exist today‚" said Ramaphosa.

His remarks on the second day of the two-day MK National Council and uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) inclusive conference come after months of the MK National Council led by former South African National Defence Force General Siphiwe Nyanda and the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association led by Kebby Maphatsoe being at loggerheads with each other.

Both organisations claim to represent the interests of the former MK soldiers but are yet to form a united front.