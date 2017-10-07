Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has rubbished claims that he is a factional leader by attending the two-day MK National Council and uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) inclusive conference.

Although he didn't mention anybody by name‚ the presidential candidate‚ who received a roaring welcome from former combatants on Saturday‚ told hundreds of delegates that people had warned him that by attending this conference‚ he would be seen as being divisive.

"I did not have to be dragged to be here comrade Lindi (Lindiwe Sisulu) although I must say there was a view that was expressed that: 'Deputy president‚ by going to the MK Council conference‚ you will be seen as being factional'. That suggestion was made and my retort was that I have never been factional in my life ever since I became a member and a leader in various formations from the unions right through the time I was also elected as secretary general (of National Union of Mineworkers)‚" said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa who has been hard at work campaigning to take over the reins from President Jacob Zuma at the party's national elective conference in December‚ defended his presence at the conference which was snubbed by the MKMVA‚ South African National Civic Organisation‚ Congress of South African Trade Unions‚ ANC Women's League and ANC Youth League on Friday and Saturday.