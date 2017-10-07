Ramaphosa denies being factional
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has rubbished claims that he is a factional leader by attending the two-day MK National Council and uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) inclusive conference.
Although he didn't mention anybody by name‚ the presidential candidate‚ who received a roaring welcome from former combatants on Saturday‚ told hundreds of delegates that people had warned him that by attending this conference‚ he would be seen as being divisive.
"I did not have to be dragged to be here comrade Lindi (Lindiwe Sisulu) although I must say there was a view that was expressed that: 'Deputy president‚ by going to the MK Council conference‚ you will be seen as being factional'. That suggestion was made and my retort was that I have never been factional in my life ever since I became a member and a leader in various formations from the unions right through the time I was also elected as secretary general (of National Union of Mineworkers)‚" said Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa who has been hard at work campaigning to take over the reins from President Jacob Zuma at the party's national elective conference in December‚ defended his presence at the conference which was snubbed by the MKMVA‚ South African National Civic Organisation‚ Congress of South African Trade Unions‚ ANC Women's League and ANC Youth League on Friday and Saturday.
Leadership of the MKMVA headed by Kebby Maphatsoe‚ a staunch supporter of Zuma and presidential candidate Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ snubbed the conference after reiterating that the MKMVA is the only legitimate structure of former MK soldiers.
The ANCWL‚ ANCYL and MKMVA have all publicly come out in support of Dlamini-Zuma to take over from her ex-husband‚ Jacob Zuma‚ at the December elective conference.
However‚ it is not understood why Cosatu‚ which earlier this year endorsed Ramaphosa to lead the ANC after Zuma's term comes to an end in two months‚ did not acknowledge the invitation by the MK National Council.
"I've always known and understood that a task of a leader is to unite and to do as much as possible to unite various views and various components of a movement that one leads and I see that as my abiding task. I know that I'm joined in this by leaders who have come before me in the position that I hold. Comrade Kgalema Motlanthe who was deputy president before I was‚ has continued on this path and like him and many others‚ I also follow in their footsteps. Comrade Kgalema Motlanthe is not factional‚ his presence here does not mean that he is factional‚" added Ramaphosa.
In June‚ Zuma attended MKMVA's congress that was held at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg where he delivered a message of support despite the national executive committee - the highest decision-making body between conference - not approving it.
The MK Council and MKMVA claim to represent the interests of the former MK soldiers but are yet to form a united front
Ramaphosa said these were hard times for the ANC as those seeking to divide the party were trying every trick in the book to advance their agendas.
"It is a moment where we need as the African National Congress to give direction to this country and it is a moment where the forces in this point in time‚ forces of division and also forces of factionalism are in contest with the desire of our people for unity‚ renewal and for progress‚" said Ramaphosa.
"We need cadres with integrity‚ people who will hold themselves to the highest standards and who will jealously safeguard the principles and the values of our movement. We need cadres who will not steal‚ cadres who will not regard the resources that they have been given to manage and to look after as their own and keep dipping their fingers into those resources that belong to our people‚" said Ramaphosa to a round of applause.
The conference will come to an end on Saturday where they will discuss among other things‚ ANC organisational renewal‚ welfare challenges of former cadres and amendments of the MK veterans’ constitution.
