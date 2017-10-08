The Democratic Alliance says it is gravely concerned by the ANC-led government’s delay in ensuring that the land restitution process is resolved as a matter of urgency.

It said on Sunday that while thousands of land claims had not been settled‚ the ANC government was withholding the transfer of 1.4 million hectares of land‚ worth R8.6-billion‚ to its rightful owners.

“In a reply to a Parliamentary question by the DA‚ it came to light that since 1996‚ the ANC has spent R21-billion on acquiring 3.4 million hectares of land. However‚ only 2 million hectares have been transferred‚ meaning that only 59% of land has been transferred to people while 41% has yet to be transferred‚” said DA spokesperson on agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries Annette Steyn.

She said the delay in the land restitution process was a clear indication the ANC-led government was not serious about ensuring that the people got the land.

“Land restitution is merely thrown around by the ANC to play with people’s emotions in a desperate bid to gain votes. They are not really serious about transformation.”