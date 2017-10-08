Don’t judge Dlamini-Zuma by who she was married to, says Zikalala
It is wrong and chauvinistic for people to judge ANC leaders by their spouses and not as individuals within the movement‚ says KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala.
Delivering the keynote address at eThekwini region ANCYL's 73rd celebrations leg held at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi south of Durban‚ Zikalala was responding to widespread assertions that President Jacob Zuma was being replaced by his former spouse‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
"We cannot start now judging people by who they are married to. It's wrong and nothing but chauvinism and those who say that are chauvinistic. Why don't they ask as to when they joined the struggle‚" said Zikalala.
Zikalala said people never asked the same questions when Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was elected to lead the United Democratic Front and that it never arose that she was the wife of President Nelson Mandela.
He said former state president Thabo Mbeki answered these questions well when he was confronted about making Jabu and Geraldine Moleketi and Charles Nqakula and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ministers.
"President Mbeki said each other of these cadres has their own strength and he did not view them as couples but individuals.
"So those who are saying we can't elect comrade Nkosazana because she was once married to President Zuma are wrong and backward. I want to make it clear today that they're backward‚" said Zikalala.
Zikalala also reprimanded ANCYL leaders who spoke before him at the same event and who attacked presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa.
eThekwini ANCYL chairperson Thembo Ntuli attacked Ramaphosa about his role in the Marikana massacre. "Let us not ridicule others. Let's us not badmouth ANC leaders. We all know there was a commission that investigated what happened in Marikana and which exonerated comrade Cyril‚" he said.
Zikalala said among all the presidential hopefuls they have discussed and chosen‚ Dlamini-Zuma is someone who is capable of advancing their current programmes which are land redress‚ economy and unity.
"Unity is not cosmetic and it's not mechanical. Comrade Nkosazana has said whether she is elected or not she will be campaigning with us in 2019. I'm asking and I need assurance if the other candidates will be with us in January next year‚" he said. Zikalalala called each candidate - Ramaphosa‚ Zweli Mkhize‚ Jeff Radebe‚ Lindiwe Sisulu and Baleka Mbete - by name saying they should assure the ANC that they won't leave should they not get elected in December.
"They are all ANC leaders‚ we need them and we will need them in January‚ but we have chosen comrade Nkosazana based on her strength and using the eye of the needle‚" he said.
The Eye of the Needle is a 2001 ANC document thought to be the ultimate guideline of electing and deploying the ruling party's cadres.
