It is wrong and chauvinistic for people to judge ANC leaders by their spouses and not as individuals within the movement‚ says KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala.

Delivering the keynote address at eThekwini region ANCYL's 73rd celebrations leg held at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in uMlazi south of Durban‚ Zikalala was responding to widespread assertions that President Jacob Zuma was being replaced by his former spouse‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"We cannot start now judging people by who they are married to. It's wrong and nothing but chauvinism and those who say that are chauvinistic. Why don't they ask as to when they joined the struggle‚" said Zikalala.

Zikalala said people never asked the same questions when Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was elected to lead the United Democratic Front and that it never arose that she was the wife of President Nelson Mandela.

He said former state president Thabo Mbeki answered these questions well when he was confronted about making Jabu and Geraldine Moleketi and Charles Nqakula and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ministers.