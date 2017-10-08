The sights and sounds of Diwali celebrations filtered through the Linduzulu palace in Nongoma‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday as Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini hosted the festival of lights for the first time.

But it was not an idea borne from the king’s own mind.

Instead‚ it came at the suggestion of businessman Ishwar Ramlutchman – a man who‚ despite a dodgy past‚ shares a perhaps surprisingly close relationship with Zwelithini.

Ramlutchman counts a tribute from late president Nelson Mandela as one of his achievements and is proud to have worked with high-profile politicians such as President Jacob Zuma and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

But what stands out about the Richards Bay businessman - who was convicted for fraud and corruption for illegally acquiring tenders worth R52-million - is his close relationship with Zwelithini.