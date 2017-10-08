Gauteng Premier David Makhura has condemned the delay in the inquiry into the collapse of the Grayston Bridge in Sandton.

Two people were killed and 19 others injured when the bridge on the M1 Highway and Grayston interchange collapsed on October 14 2015.

An inquiry into the cause of the collapse was set up by the Department of Labour. Murray and Roberts Infrastructure was the principal contractor appointed by the Johannesburg Development Agency to build the bridge.

The first sitting of the inquiry took place on July 7 2016. However‚ Makhura said the progress of the inquiry has been slow‚ causing consternation among those affected and public concern regarding accountability. The inquiry has been postponed several times.