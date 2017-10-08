Makhura condemns delay in inquiry into Grayston Bridge collapse
Gauteng Premier David Makhura has condemned the delay in the inquiry into the collapse of the Grayston Bridge in Sandton.
Two people were killed and 19 others injured when the bridge on the M1 Highway and Grayston interchange collapsed on October 14 2015.
An inquiry into the cause of the collapse was set up by the Department of Labour. Murray and Roberts Infrastructure was the principal contractor appointed by the Johannesburg Development Agency to build the bridge.
The first sitting of the inquiry took place on July 7 2016. However‚ Makhura said the progress of the inquiry has been slow‚ causing consternation among those affected and public concern regarding accountability. The inquiry has been postponed several times.
“On Thursday‚ 03 October‚ the officials of the Johannesburg Roads Agency briefed me and the Executive Mayor about yet another postponement of the inquiry to July 2018. I expressed my complete dissatisfaction with this delay which is at the expense of the victims and affected families‚” Makhura added.
He said it was “completely unacceptable” that two years after the incident‚ which resulted in deaths and injuries‚ there were still no answers and accountability on what happened.
Affected families had also complained bitterly about the delay‚ he said.
On Thursday 05 October‚ the Premier visited Irvin Katangane‚ 23 and Bryce Carlinsky 21‚ who were among the survivors of the accident.
He said it was clear from the visits that the accident had greatly affected them and disrupted their lives irreversibly. Both Katangane and Carlinsky sustained severe injuries in the collapse.
Katangane and Carlinsky worked as call centre agents at the time of the incident. Carlinsky was off work for nine months due to the injuries‚ while Katangane had attempted to go to back to work after three months but had quit as he could not cope with work. Carlinsky could only work for four hours a day at the call centre and this had affected his earnings.
“What is even more disheartening is that these are young lives that have been disrupted at their prime‚” Makhura said.
They both informed the Premier that Murray and Roberts paid for their initial medical expenses but had since stopped‚ despite them still needing medical care and counselling.
Makhura said the Gauteng Provincial Government would assist the families by providing counselling and access to medical care in the public health and social development facilities.
