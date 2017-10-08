Six EFF Mogale City councillors expelled for voting with ANC

The Economic Freedom Fighters has expelled six of its councillors in Mogale City on the West Rand for defying the organisation by voting for the ANC.

The resolution to expel the councillors was taken on Saturday by the EFF Central Command Team following the outcome of a national disciplinary committee hearing.

The party said that on July 11 the six EFF councillors contravened the EFF decision not to attend the Mogale City Budget vote council meeting in which the ANC needed its budget to be passed.

“These councillors not only helped for a Council meeting quorum to be constituted‚ they also voted in favour of the proposed ANC budget.

“The organisation took exception to this conduct as it returned the public purse in the hands of the ANC. This is the same ANC that the people of Mogale City removed from the government following the 2016 local government elections outcomes. It is the same ANC that has been looting the public purse since 1994 to the exclusion and marginalisation of our people‚” the EFF said.