The Gupta family has won a crucial battle to keep their accounts with the Bank of Baroda open until they return to court in December to argue against the closure.

Judge Tati Makgoka on Monday granted an urgent application by 20 companies linked to the Gupta family for an interdict to keep the accounts open until the main application can be heard.

Makgoka heard arguments on 28 and 29 September and said that‚ owing to the large volume of papers‚ he would need at least a week to look at all aspects of the case.

Makgoka said‚ pending final determination of the application‚ the bank is interdicted from the closure of the Gupta family bank accounts or impeding their banking needs in any way.

The Guptas now have 15 days to launch their final application.