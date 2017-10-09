Judge ANC leaders, not their spouses

It is wrong and chauvinistic for people to judge ANC leaders by their spouses and not as individuals, says KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairman Sihle Zikalala.

Delivering the keynote speech at the eThekwini ANC Youth League's 73rd anniversary celebrations at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, Zikalala was responding to assertions that President Jacob Zuma was to be replaced by his former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"We cannot start now judging people by who they are married to. It's wrong and nothing but chauvinism," said Zikalala.

He said there was no outcry when Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the wife of former president Nelson Mandela, was elected to lead the UDF.

He said President Thabo Mbeki answered these questions well when he was confronted about making Jabu and Geraldine Moleketi, and Charles Nqakula and Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, ministers.

"Mbeki said he did not view them as couples but as individuals.

"So those who are saying we can't elect Comrade Nkosazana because she was once married to President Zuma are wrong.

"I want to make it clear today that they're backward," said Zikalala.

He also reprimanded youth league leaders who had condemned ANC presidential hopeful Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa at the celebrations.

eThekwini ANCYL chairman Thembo Ntuli had attacked Ramaphosa earlier for his role in the Marikana massacre.

"Let us not ridicule others. Let's not badmouth ANC leaders. We all know there was a commission that investigated what happened in Marikana and which exonerated Comrade Cyril," he said.

Zikalala said Dlamini-Zuma would be capable as ANC president of advancing land redress, the economy and unity.