Judgment expected in second Gupta bid to stop account closures

The Pretoria High Court will on Monday for the second time hand down judgment on an application by more than 20 Gupta companies to interdict the Bank of Baroda from closing the family’s accounts.

While it is not clear exactly how the matter was again put on the urgent roll so soon after Judge Hans Fabricius denied an application on September 21‚ the matter was heard again on September 28 and 29 before Judge Tati Makgoka.

Both applications sought to delay the account closures until early December‚ at which time the companies will argue the main application to delay the account closures until the sale of the Oakbay group of companies can be finalised. The Bank of Baroda has argued it would suffer reputational harm should it continue its association with the Gupta family‚ and had reconsidered the relationship after a R11-million fine was levied by the Financial Intelligence Centre for the bank’s incorrect reporting of suspicious transactions.