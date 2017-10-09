Former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu‚ who was behind the move of more than 100 psychiatric patients from Life Esidimeni hospital to other facilities‚ causing their deaths‚ has not been put on the state witness list.

The arbitration hearings have kicked off‚ in which three weeks are set down to find justice for families of the psychiatric patients who lost their lives. It emerged that documents such as medical files of the deceased and autopsies are still outstanding.

In February‚ health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba found that more than 100 severely ill psychiatric patients died as a result of their move from Life Esidimeni psychiatric home into ill-equipped NGOs. Some deaths were caused by starvation or dehydration.

Makgoba recommended that the state apologise unequivocally and a hearing be held to find restitution for the families.