In her resignation announcement she said: "The people of this country are in desperate need of leaders with courage‚ compassion‚ high moral standing and who have their interests at heart."

She said she wanted to free herself from the "ugly‚ nasty‚ self-serving‚ factional and unprincipled contestations for positions" ahead of the ANC's elective conference in December.

At the time‚ she said she would not join the Democratic Alliance.

She said on Sunday that posting on social media was part of her consultation process.

"I have been approached by many civil society‚ social movements and many individuals especially young people and women‚ notably feminists. So‚ I am testing my loyal constituency‚ Facebook. I have to make a final decision latest March 2018 in order to prepare well."

The deadline would be ahead of general elections in 2019.

In response many people urged Khoza to wait until the results of the ANC's December conference.

One user‚ Sam Shilubane‚ said: "If the CR17 team loses due to votes rigging of course‚ then consider joining them and be part of a new political party that the team will form. If the CR17 team wins‚ then as per your own station‚ that if a credible leader can be found to lead the ANC‚ you would come back‚ then do so."