Zuma also met with Mchunu alone on Tuesday‚ and on Thursday night another “special meeting” was held between Zuma and the KZN top office bearers‚ as the party scrambles to find solutions to the divisions.

Mchunu welcomed the meetings as an opportunity to raise issues and try iron out widespread divisions in the province. But he said the top six’s response was underwhelming.

The meetings - especially the one-on-one between Zuma and Mchunu - came after the former premier confronted Zuma for the first time this week about his alleged “complicity” in his unceremonious sacking as the KZN head of government in May last year.

As president‚ Zuma appoints provincial premiers and signs off on their removal.

Mchunu said it was Zuma in fact who had raised the issue about his removal and subsequently apologised that Mchunu was never given a chance to defend himself before being shown the door.

The current provincial executive committee had levelled several allegations against Mchunu to motivate for his removal from office and Mchunu felt Zuma and the rest of the officials did not hear his side of the story before acceding to the PEC’s demands to see the back of him.

Zuma reportedly apologised “unreservedly” to Mchunu and committed to look into his matter.