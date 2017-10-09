The chairperson of an independent disciplinary inquiry has recommended that the suspended head of the Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS)‚ Zelda Holtzman‚ be dismissed after finding her guilty of serious misconduct amounting to gross insubordination.

In his written recommended sanctions‚ dated October 8‚ the independent chairperson recommended dismissal for three charges and a final written warning for one‚ Parliament said in a statement on Monday.

“These charges related to Ms Holtzman’s refusal to provide written responses and a report to her manager‚ as per a lawful instruction given to her. This did not only amount to gross insubordination but a breakdown of the trust relationship between employer and employee‚ which is pivotal in the workplace‚” Parliament said.

Dismissal was also recommended for failing to produce a strategic business plan‚ in line with and in support of Parliament’s strategic plan (a statutory requirement) and to submit an annual budget‚ it added.

“A final written warning was recommended for failing to take steps to address divisions in the PPS‚ including between herself and her deputy.

“The recommended sanctions‚ dated 8 October‚ follow proceedings on aggravation and mitigation of sanctions which started on 19 September‚” the statement read.

Holtzman was placed on precautionary suspension on July 30‚ 2015.

Parliament added that it would consider the recommendations of the independent disciplinary inquiry chairperson and take a decision.