Mbalula’s Dubai trip was paid for from 'family financial resources'

10 October 2017 - 19:24 By Timeslive
Fikile Mbalula
Image: Sunday Times

A visit to Dubai by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula while still minister of sports and recreation was a private family trip and was not sponsored‚ the police ministry says.

The ministry denied a report that Mbalula had received a travel sponsorship of R680‚000 for the trip last December from a company associated with another company that had a business relationship with sports administrator SASCOC.

“The Minister did not receive a sponsorship for the said private family trip; there were no gratuities or gifts received for the trip‚” the police ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“…the Minister’s family was and is responsible for the trip from the family financial resources‚ details of which are completely confidential and protected in accordance with [Parliament’s] Members Code of Ethics‚” it added.

It said Mbalula regarded the allegations as “as an orchestrated plan to impugn his integrity and deliberately cause him and his family harm in this regard‚ the Minister and his family’s rights remain reserved”.

Opinion & Analysis
Politics
Politics
