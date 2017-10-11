If police minister Fikile Mbalula has his way the army will be supporting police in the Western Cape and Gauteng in the next week.

However‚ it is not up to the minister to make that decision. His spokesman‚ Vuyo Mhaga‚ said they have asked Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s office to approach President Jacob Zuma.

Only the president may deploy the troops.

When asked where exactly the soldiers are needed‚ Mhaga said it would depend on the police to determine the hotspots.

“But as you understand‚ in a democratic country‚ soldiers can’t be deployed permanently [inside the country] but that call becomes an operational call‚” said Mhaga.

He added the personnel on the ground would make an assessment as to when the army was no longer needed.