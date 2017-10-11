Politics

MPs aim to give protector the sack

Justice committee wants inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness

11 October 2017 - 06:25 By Thabo Mokone
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: SUPPLIED

Parliament has decided to conduct an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

The decision to initiate Mkhwebane's removal was taken by the portfolio committee on justice after MPs voted on the matter yesterday.

Mkhwebane would the first public protector to be subjected to such an inquiry.

The move against her stems from a DA request sent to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete last month, asking for parliament to look into the public protector's suitability for the job.

Mbete referred the matter to the justice committee.

Although Mkhwebane was appointed by President Jacob Zuma on the recommendations of the National Assembly, it is the justice committee that holds her accountable for her performance.

MPs gun for public protector

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in a battle for survival as parliament considers instituting proceedings to remove her just as she celebrates ...
News
3 days ago

Public Protector probes Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall refurbishment

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched an “own-initiative” investigation into the refurbishment of the Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall in ...
News
6 days ago

Public Protector's office flooded after downpours

The office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been flooded after its roof collapsed following heavy overnight rains in Lynwood‚ Pretoria.
News
8 days ago

Mkhwebane, who assumed her post in October last year, has made several controversial decisions and proposals since she took over from the well-respected Thuli Madonsela.

She dropped a bombshell when she ordered parliament to change the Reserve Bank's mandate as part of her remedial action over the controversial Absa/Bankorp report.

The order was deemed to be a remarkable breach of the constitutionally enshrined doctrine of the separation of powers - which prohibits the three arms of state from interfering with one another.

ANC MP and justice committee chairman Mathole Motshekga said he would recuse himself from the process that could see Mkhwebane being removed before her term expired.

Motshekga proposed that the matter be sent back to Mbete for parliament to set up an ad hoc committee to look into the matter, but the justice committee insisted that it was the correct body to decide her fate.

Most read

  1. Khoza not going to form political party yet Politics
  2. MPs aim to give protector the sack Politics
  3. Why Lindiwe Mazibuko backs Cyril Politics
  4. Khoza says ANC has replaced moral conscience with corruption Politics
  5. Mbalula’s Dubai trip was paid for from 'family financial resources' Politics

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
First state witness takes stand in Rohde murder trial
X