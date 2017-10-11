MPs aim to give protector the sack

Parliament has decided to conduct an inquiry into Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office.

The decision to initiate Mkhwebane's removal was taken by the portfolio committee on justice after MPs voted on the matter yesterday.

Mkhwebane would the first public protector to be subjected to such an inquiry.

The move against her stems from a DA request sent to National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete last month, asking for parliament to look into the public protector's suitability for the job.

Mbete referred the matter to the justice committee.

Although Mkhwebane was appointed by President Jacob Zuma on the recommendations of the National Assembly, it is the justice committee that holds her accountable for her performance.