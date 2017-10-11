Politics

Why Lindiwe Mazibuko backs Cyril

11 October 2017 - 06:23 By Naledi Shange
ANALYSIS Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko speaking during a panel discussion South Africa: From Zero to Hero and Back Again in Johannesburg. With her are Tim Modise, chairman of the GaRankuwa Forum of Excellence, Bonang Mohale, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and South African-born UK politician Peter Hain
ANALYSIS Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko speaking during a panel discussion South Africa: From Zero to Hero and Back Again in Johannesburg. With her are Tim Modise, chairman of the GaRankuwa Forum of Excellence, Bonang Mohale, CEO of Business Leadership SA, and South African-born UK politician Peter Hain
Image: Greg Roxburgh.

Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko says she hopes Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will be elected to lead the ANC - foiling President Jacob Zuma's plans to avoid jail time by getting his former wife into the nation's top job.

Speaking in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Mazibuko said it would be better for Ramaphosa to win the presidency of the party at its conference in December rather than Zuma's preferred candidate, his ex-wife and former AU commission chairman, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

"It is not a life-and-death issue for Ramaphosa but it is for Jacob Zuma if, like Schabir Shaik before him, he lands up in court and is prosecuted for the 783 charges he faces," Mazibuko told delegates.

 She said ANC insiders had told her that, unless Zuma was convinced that he would get his way over the election of Dlamini-Zuma, the chances of the ANC hosting its elective conference on schedule were slim.

"Zuma loses sleep about the internal [matters] of the ANC that will facilitate the transition that will keep him out of jail. That's his number one concern," she said.

Most read

  1. Khoza not going to form political party yet Politics
  2. MPs aim to give protector the sack Politics
  3. Why Lindiwe Mazibuko backs Cyril Politics
  4. Khoza says ANC has replaced moral conscience with corruption Politics
  5. Mbalula’s Dubai trip was paid for from 'family financial resources' Politics

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit driver uses his vehicle to fend off criminals
First state witness takes stand in Rohde murder trial
X