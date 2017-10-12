43 councillors killed in last political term

In the study‚ commissioned by Salga‚ 46% of councillors said they had received threats several times. About 19% said they had received threats twice; 30% said once and the rest did not disclose the frequency.

Most (36%) of the councillors could not disclose the source of the threats against them. About 21% of the threats came from community members. Some 18% of the threats came from other political parties and 20% came from the councillor's own political party.

Shopstewards and employees contributed 2% each as source for the threats to councillors. Most of the threats to males (52%) and females (41%) were threats for physical harm. Councillors’ families were also threatened and so was their property.

Reasons for the threats were in the majority (29%) for service delivery issues. Second reason for the threats was municipal elections (21%) and general criminality was only 10.5%.

About 55% of the councillors surveyed agreed that the intimidation would discourage them from running for office again.