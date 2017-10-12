43 councillors killed in last political term
A total of 43 municipal councillors were killed nationwide between 2011 and 2016.
This was revealed in a report released by the SA Local Government Association (Salga) on the killing and intimidation of councillors and municipal managers.
The report shows that KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of councillors killed on duty‚ at 22. Second in the table was North West with six killings‚ followed by Mpumalanga and Eastern Cape‚ both with four‚ Gauteng‚ Northern Cape and Western Cape all with two and Limpopo with one killing. The Free State province had no record of killing during the time of the research.
In the study‚ commissioned by Salga‚ 46% of councillors said they had received threats several times. About 19% said they had received threats twice; 30% said once and the rest did not disclose the frequency.
Most (36%) of the councillors could not disclose the source of the threats against them. About 21% of the threats came from community members. Some 18% of the threats came from other political parties and 20% came from the councillor's own political party.
Shopstewards and employees contributed 2% each as source for the threats to councillors. Most of the threats to males (52%) and females (41%) were threats for physical harm. Councillors’ families were also threatened and so was their property.
Reasons for the threats were in the majority (29%) for service delivery issues. Second reason for the threats was municipal elections (21%) and general criminality was only 10.5%.
About 55% of the councillors surveyed agreed that the intimidation would discourage them from running for office again.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE