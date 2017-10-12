ANC leader Ntutu pays up to save his assets

ANC Amathole secretary-general Teris Ntutu on Thursday afternoon moved to block the Asset Forfeiture Unit from attaching his properties when he paid them R313‚000 soon after appearing in court.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit is trying to recoup some of the taxpayers' monies lost in the alleged Mnquma Municipality R10-million refuse bag tender fraud.

The AFU obtained an order from the Grahamstown High Court last week to recoup R250‚000 Sive Nombembe paid to Ntutu from the tender award.

Ntutu told DispatchLIVE that although he had returned the monies‚ he was going to fight that order in court.

He paid the money with interest.

