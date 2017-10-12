A radical split within the ANC resulting in the governing party reducing its majority to less than 47% could be the best thing to happen for the country when it goes to elections in 2019‚ outspoken activist Zackie Achmat said at Stellenbosch University.

“What I’d hope for is a splitting of the ANC‚ that might still have some decent people [and get them to work with] good people from other small parties‚ and some coalition taking shape‚” said Achmat on Wednesday‚ outlining his preconditions for an ethical‚ clean and accountable government to be possible in the first five years after Jacob Zuma.

“But the ANC has to drop to below 47%. The reason for that would be to enable the smaller parties to go to the (ANC’s) side‚ and influence its direction.”