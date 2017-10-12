Fighting corruption in KZN ‘a one-way ticket to hell or heaven’‚ commission hears

A close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa has told the Moerane Commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal that Magaqa was killed for fighting corruption.

Thabiso Zulu‚ a former ANCYL regional secretary who worked closely with Magaqa while he was ANCYL regional chairman in Umzimkhulu‚ was giving evidence for the second day before the commission in Durban on Thursday.

He said fighting corruption in the province was equal to applying for “a one-way ticket to hell or heaven‚ depending on where you will go.”

“Comrade Magaqa is dead now. He was fighting against corruption. Anyone who wants to create another story‚ that person is lying. Comrade Magaqa was killed solely because he rubbished claims by EFF leader Julius Malema that Magaqa was considering joining the red berets.”

He said rumours that Magaqa was considering joining the EFF were meant to tarnish his legacy.