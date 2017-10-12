Politics

New Eskom boss speaks out on nepotism allegations

12 October 2017 - 09:22 By Kyle Cowan
Acting Eskom CEO Sean Maritz refuted reports over his hiring of a friend and fellow church member at a fee of R100‚000 a month for six months‚ without declaring the friendship. File photo.
Acting Eskom CEO Sean Maritz refuted reports over his hiring of a friend and fellow church member at a fee of R100‚000 a month for six months‚ without declaring the friendship. File photo.
Image: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

Acting Eskom CEO Sean Maritz has spoken out about allegations he hired a church friend irregularly and deleted incriminating evidence from company computers.

Maritz was appointed on Friday following a decision by the board to “rotate” the executives to “give them a chance” and to gain experience at the level of CEO.

He replaced Johnny Dladla‚ who served in the position for just 104 days. Dladla has returned to his position as CEO of Rotek Industries‚ a subsidiary of Eskom.

In a statement released on Thursday‚ Maritz refuted parts of reports in the Sunday Times this weekend over his hiring of a friend and fellow church member at a fee of R100‚000 a month for six months‚ without declaring the friendship. But Maritz maintains the contract was not irregular.

“The awarding of the contract was adjudicated upon by a panel as per Eskom’s internal processes‚” the statement read.

Eskom’s increase request worse than ‘attempting to milk a mosquito dry’: ANCYL

The proposed increase request by Eskom is worse than “attempting to milk a mosquito dry”‚ because it disregards the fact that more than 30.4 million ...
Politics
20 hours ago

Maritz was given a written warning for the “oversight” in 2010‚ which he says since been expunged.

“Furthermore‚ Mr Maritz refuted claims that he had deleted some information from the Eskom server‚ adding that the IT security system was built in such a way that no email could be deleted.”

The Sunday Times reported Maritz‚ who was until Friday the head of information technology and the chief information officer for Eskom‚ allegedly deleted evidence of the involvement in the McKinsey and Trillian contracts by senior executives.

Global consultancy McKinsey and Gupta-linked financial firm Trillian were collectively paid R1.6-billion for what were essentially business development plans‚ but Eskom head of legal services Suzanne Daniels issued a letter of demand amid mounting public pressure over the allegedly corrupt dealings with the firms.

Eskom removes acting CEO Johnny Dladla

Acting Eskom CEO Johnny Dladla has been removed from his position by the board of the state-owned power utility.
Business
6 days ago

Daniels was suspended on Friday.

McKinsey on Tuesday said it would pay back the money if a High Court judge declared its contract with Eskom invalid. Trillian has declined to comment.

“Meanwhile‚ Eskom has noted the statements made by McKinsey in relation to paying back the fees paid to it in 2016. Eskom’s lawyers are handling the matter‚ and will in due course advise on the way forward‚” the statement read.

Maritz asked for “space and time to focus on executing his duties”.

Most read

  1. Fire Zuma! Gordhan says Ramaphosa must act immediately if he wins ANC leadership Politics
  2. Authorities to seize assets of Eastern Cape ANC leader Politics
  3. ANC split 'best thing' for SA says Zackie Achmat Politics
  4. New Eskom boss speaks out on nepotism allegations Politics
  5. Nkandla architect 'one step away' from court Politics

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
'Her lunch wasn't touched': Mother of toddler swept away by KZN storm
X