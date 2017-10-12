Acting Eskom CEO Sean Maritz has spoken out about allegations he hired a church friend irregularly and deleted incriminating evidence from company computers.

Maritz was appointed on Friday following a decision by the board to “rotate” the executives to “give them a chance” and to gain experience at the level of CEO.

He replaced Johnny Dladla‚ who served in the position for just 104 days. Dladla has returned to his position as CEO of Rotek Industries‚ a subsidiary of Eskom.

In a statement released on Thursday‚ Maritz refuted parts of reports in the Sunday Times this weekend over his hiring of a friend and fellow church member at a fee of R100‚000 a month for six months‚ without declaring the friendship. But Maritz maintains the contract was not irregular.

“The awarding of the contract was adjudicated upon by a panel as per Eskom’s internal processes‚” the statement read.