Politics

Nkandla architect 'one step away' from court

12 October 2017 - 07:46 By Khulekani Magubane
Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla. File photo.
Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla. File photo.
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

Nkandla architect Minenhle Makhanya is one step away from appearing in court over the R246-million spent on the controversial upgrades to President Jacob Zuma’s private home.

This is according to a report submitted to Parliament by the Special Investigating Unit.

However‚ MPs expressed concern at the slow pace at which the unit concluded civil and related matters.

Andy Mothibi‚ the head of the unit‚ told Parliament’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services the Makhanya matter was among the civil matters the unit had proclaimed for finalisation in the 2016-17 financial year.

Action proceedings were instituted in the high court to claim back the loss of the R155 million suffered by the state due to the conduct of the principal agent overseeing the Nkandla security upgrades‚ he said.

The matter had reached a point at which the only issue outstanding was a court date.

Business Day 

READ MORE

DA studying Zuma implementing state capture recommendations judgment

The Democratic Alliance says it is studying the Pretoria High Court judgment staying President Jacob Zuma’s implementation of the former public ...
Politics
12 days ago

ANC trio agree that Zuma should've quit 'long ago'

ANC presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa‚ SACP Eastern Cape leader Xolile Nqatha and former Fifa referee turned author Ace Ncobo agree that President ...
Politics
20 days ago

Mbete could have done more to institute proceedings on Nkandla: counsel

Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete could have "done more" to institute proceedings to see whether President Jacob Zuma should have been ...
Politics
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Nkandla architect 'one step away' from court Politics
  2. DA hopes loser Max accepts leader vote Politics
  3. Muthambi serves DG‚ CFO with suspension notices Politics
  4. Holomisa hopes IEC boss learns from predecessor Politics
  5. DA hands Cape leadership election dossier to defeated Max Politics

Latest Videos

Skolopad is back! And she’s ready to show off her talents
Splish splash: Watch a diver make light work of the Durban floods
X