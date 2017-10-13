Ball in Abrahams court: snap reactions to Zuma ruling

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said in a statement Zuma must resign. He also had advice for the ANC and MPs.

"President Zuma just must man up and face the music.

"The African National Congress (ANC)‚ which eight years ago set up a team (led by the current Minister of Human Settlements) to persuade NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe to withdraw the charges‚ must take responsibility of the Constitutional crisis it has created. The ANC must not just only take note of the judgment‚ it must withdraw its irredeemable deployee.

"... Parliament should in fact appoint three retired judges to comb through the charges and advise the NPA..." he said.

The Congress of the People (Cope) said the National Prosecuting Authority should institute charges against President Zuma.