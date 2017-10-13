Ball in Abrahams court: snap reactions to Zuma ruling
Opposition party politicians are calling for the National Prosecuting Authority to charge President Jacob Zuma and for him to step down‚ while the ruling African National Congress party says it is studying the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment. The SCA on Friday dismissed Zuma’s bid to appeal a previous ruling that he could face 783 corruption-related charges.
“The ANC has full confidence in our judiciary and the options it offers to all aggrieved parties. Accordingly‚ the ANC will study the judgment and await further decisions from the affected parties before making a comprehensive statement on this matter‚” the party said in a statement.
ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya‚ said in an interview with Enca on the sidelines of a veterans conference today that if the party had the interest of the people‚ it would ask if it wants someone like Zuma to lead the party.
“There is no way in which we can run away from the realities.We must ask ourselves; can we go into an election with such a the person leading the organisation?”
#ANCVL Skweyiya:The ANC must tell Zuma to go, he must step down and let go of everything. pic.twitter.com/mRVfRCx5vY— Samkele maseko (@samkelemaseko) October 13, 2017
United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said in a statement Zuma must resign. He also had advice for the ANC and MPs.
"President Zuma just must man up and face the music.
"The African National Congress (ANC)‚ which eight years ago set up a team (led by the current Minister of Human Settlements) to persuade NPA boss Mokotedi Mpshe to withdraw the charges‚ must take responsibility of the Constitutional crisis it has created. The ANC must not just only take note of the judgment‚ it must withdraw its irredeemable deployee.
"... Parliament should in fact appoint three retired judges to comb through the charges and advise the NPA..." he said.
The Congress of the People (Cope) said the National Prosecuting Authority should institute charges against President Zuma.
“Now that the SCA has provided the legal clarity on the spurious dropping of charges by the NPA‚ we expect it to institute the charges forthwith‚” the party said in a statement.
“There can be no further prevarication or obfuscation about the way forward. The ball is now in the hands of Shaun Abrahams and his NPA‚” Cope said.
“Cope will closely monitor the conduct of the NPA to ensure that it executes its mandate without fear or favour. We will continue to mobilise all South Africans to jealously guard their constitutional democracy.”
Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority had asked the court to overturn a Pretoria High Court judgment that the charges could be reinstated. However‚ during arguments at the Supreme Court of Appeal last month Zuma conceded that the decision to withdraw the charges was irrational‚ as the High Court had ruled. Zuma wanted the opportunity to make fresh representations before the NPA decided to recharge him.
