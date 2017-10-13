Politics

Casac welcomes SCA ‘spy tapes’ judgment in Zuma‚ NPA appeal

13 October 2017 - 20:05 By Ernest Mabuza
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal judgment‚ which dismissed the appeals by President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA and Zuma sought to appeal against a Pretoria high court order last year‚ which held that the decision of the NPA in 2009 to discontinue the prosecution of Zuma was irrational.

Casac said the SCA decision struck another blow against the credibility and integrity of the NPA‚ and its capacity to exercise its mandate without fear‚ favour or prejudice.

The organisation said the suitability of Shaun Abrahams to continue to hold office as the National Director of Public Prosecutions must now be seriously questioned because his tenure continued to bring the NPA into disrepute.

“In view of the history of this saga we believe it is in the public interest and the interests of justice for the charges to be prosecuted forthwith.”

