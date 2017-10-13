Gordhan tells Cyril to send Zuma packing

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has called on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack President Jacob Zuma.

"The Ramaphosa team must take over in December and in January must tell Zuma to go and live in Nkandla," Gordhan said on Thursday.

It is the first time he has publicly called for Zuma to be sacked.

He also took a swipe at the president's administration and backers.

Speaking as a member of a panel at the Morningstar South Africa Investment Conference in Cape Town with his former deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, and Bloomberg journalist Arabile Gumede, Gordhan said: "What you have at the moment is a group of people who are willing to do anything in order ... to loot the state."

He said the looters did not care about the consequences for the country, their constituencies or the 30-million South Africans living in poverty as long as they could get what they wanted.