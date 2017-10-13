Harass criminals‚ unrepentant Mbalula tells police

Police minister Fikile Mbalula has urged officers to continue to “harass” criminals.

His call came after The Times reported how Mbalula posted images of eight men — arrested in connection with the Marikana killings in Cape Town — on Twitter.

The men were released a day before Mbalula took to social media to boast about the police breakthrough and post an image which identified the men.

They were on their way to the Eastern Cape with the body of a family member on Friday October 6 when they were forced to lie on the ground for three hours‚ waiting for Mbalula to arrive‚ before being taken into custody.

They claimed they were assaulted by officers and that police searched the body and the coffin of the deceased‚ and said they intend to sue the police.