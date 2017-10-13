Members of the Umkhonto We Sizwe Inkululeko Foundation (MKIF) marched to the offices of the Tiso Blackstar Group in Johannesburg on Friday.

The group of about 100 people was escorted by police vans while they chanted and sang struggle songs in front of the media company’s office.

The protesters said they were demonstrating against white monopoly capital.

An exasperated MKIF marcher‚ who identified himself as Felix Mtiro‚ said the role of the media in the lives of black people is questionable.

"How can you gossip? It doesn't mean‚ when you are on the other side‚ you are better than anyone. The fact that you are behind the gate is why we are fighting. It's so painful to be poor. What the media is doing is a disgrace. You use the media to distort what we are fighting for. We want Anton Rupert to leave‚" Mtiro said.

According to Mtiro‚ the media are protecting white monopoly capital.