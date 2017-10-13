Politics

Mmusi Maimane calls out Shaun Abrahams over Zuma

13 October 2017 - 12:15 By Timeslive
DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane - who says President Jacob Zuma's legal bills have cost South African taxpayers about R30 million already - has given prosecuting boss Shaun Abrahams a 10-day deadline.

"I will be writing to the National Director of Public Prosecutions‚ Advocate Shaun Abrahams‚ insisting that Jacob Zuma is served with an indictment and appears in court at the soonest available date‚" Maimane said in a statement on Friday after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) rejected Zuma’s appeal of the 2016 North Gauteng High Court ruling that set aside the decision to drop corruption and fraud charges eight and a half years ago.

The SCA found that the decision to drop the charges was borne from undue political considerations and‚ therefore‚ irrational. Said Maimane: "The matter is now straightforward. The charges now stand‚ and a court of law must hear this matter. If the President is innocent‚ as he proclaims‚ he ought to let a trial court decide on his innocence".

"Adv Abrahams must commit to reinstating all 783 charges‚ and furnish the people of South Africa with a date by which these charges will be processed. Adv Abrahams must give us a response within 10 days‚" the DA leader said.

"The charges have been formulated and the evidence is ready. We now await a trial date."

The DA said it estimated that Zuma’s "delaying tactics in the courts to date have cost the taxpayers upwards of R30 million".

