Presidency highlights KPMG role, Zuma pins hopes on NPA

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former SARS officials implicated in the report want the entire thing to be withdrawn. KPMG has also offered to pay back R23m to SARS which it paid for the report.

The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed the application brought by Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority in a bid to overturn a high court judgment ordering that corruption charges against the president can be reinstated.

At the 11th hour Zuma conceded that the 2009 decision to drop the charges against him were irrational‚ as the high court had found.

Zuma‚ however‚ now wants the opportunity to make fresh representations to current NPA boss Shaun Abrahams‚ who has been accused of protecting him.

Zuma believes that if then acting national director of public prosecutions Mokotedi Mpshe made an irrational decision‚ the NPA now needs to make a rational one.

The Presidency said on Friday the the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision was disappointing but was anticipated.