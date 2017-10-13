Zuma corruption case 'an encumbrance on the ANC': Nyanda

"It’s an encumbrance on the African National Congress that these charges that have now been put back at the door of the president‚" said Nyanda.

"The ANC would have to sit and think hard on how they proceed with a president who is facing so many serious charges. From a veterans point of view‚ we would advise that the ANC really engage and interrogate how they could possibly go ahead with a president who is so compromised‚" added Nyanda.

Zuma now wants the opportunity to make fresh representations to current NPA boss Shaun Abrahams.

Nyanda said he hoped that the NPA would do the "right thing" and re-examine the charges brought against a leader of the ANC.

The ANC Veterans League conference‚ at its first official event‚ aims to debate challenges facing the party. The league is open to ANC members who are 60 and older and have served the ANC over an unbroken period of 40 years.