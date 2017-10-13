Zuma corruption case 'an encumbrance on the ANC': Nyanda
Former South African National Defence Force head Siphiwe Nyanda says the African National Congress should reconsider being led by President Jacob Zuma‚ following Friday's court ruling.
The ANC is planning to vote for successor to Zuma as party leader in December. His term as the country's president runs until the next general election‚ scheduled for 2019. Nyanda was speaking on the sidelines of the three-day ANC Veterans League‚ which got under way at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on Friday.
The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed the application brought by Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a bid to overturn a high court judgment ordering that corruption charges against the president can be reinstated.
"It’s an encumbrance on the African National Congress that these charges that have now been put back at the door of the president‚" said Nyanda.
"The ANC would have to sit and think hard on how they proceed with a president who is facing so many serious charges. From a veterans point of view‚ we would advise that the ANC really engage and interrogate how they could possibly go ahead with a president who is so compromised‚" added Nyanda.
Zuma now wants the opportunity to make fresh representations to current NPA boss Shaun Abrahams.
Nyanda said he hoped that the NPA would do the "right thing" and re-examine the charges brought against a leader of the ANC.
The ANC Veterans League conference‚ at its first official event‚ aims to debate challenges facing the party. The league is open to ANC members who are 60 and older and have served the ANC over an unbroken period of 40 years.
