Zuma's day in court in the balance

The Supreme Court of Appeal will on Friday hand down judgment in the application for leave to appeal by President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority in relation to the 783 corruption charges.

Zuma and the NPA approached the court in a bid to have a Pretoria High Court judgment that the charges be reinstated overturned.

But, at the 11th hour of arguments at court last month, Zuma conceded that the decision to withdraw the charges was irrational, as the High Court had ruled.

But he wanted the opportunity to make fresh representations before the NPA decided to recharge him. This would leave the decision in the hands of NPA boss Shaun Abrahams who is seen to be protecting Zuma.