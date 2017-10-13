Zuma's day in court in the balance
The Supreme Court of Appeal will on Friday hand down judgment in the application for leave to appeal by President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority in relation to the 783 corruption charges.
Zuma and the NPA approached the court in a bid to have a Pretoria High Court judgment that the charges be reinstated overturned.
But, at the 11th hour of arguments at court last month, Zuma conceded that the decision to withdraw the charges was irrational, as the High Court had ruled.
But he wanted the opportunity to make fresh representations before the NPA decided to recharge him. This would leave the decision in the hands of NPA boss Shaun Abrahams who is seen to be protecting Zuma.
The decision to drop the corruption charges against Zuma was taken in April 2009 by then acting national director of public prosecutions Mokotedi Mpshe.
The decision was taken based on what became known as the "spy tapes" - recordings and telephone conversations that apparently showed political interference in the decision to charge Zuma.
The day after Mpshe's announcement, the charges were withdrawn against Zuma in the High Court in Durban.
In 2010 Zuma was sworn in as president of the country.
In April 2016 the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the NPA reinstate the 783 charges against Zuma.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
Please sign in or register to comment.