Attacks on councillors a threat to democracy: Parks Tau

14 October 2017 - 14:10 By Penwell Dlamini
Parks Tau. File photo.
President of the SA Local Government Association (Salga) Parks Tau has warned that the intimidation and killing of councillors can destabilise democracy if it is not addressed.

In his welcoming remarks at a panel discussion on the killing and intimidation of councillors in Sandton‚ Tau said violence against councillors was rife and increasingly becoming gender biased.

"We think that it is a matter that should receive immediate attention from all spheres of government to make sure that councillors are able to do their work‚ which is primarily to represent people in council. This is a matter that requires attention if we are to protect democracy‚" said Tau.

The killing of councillors has been a serious issue for Salga‚ particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

