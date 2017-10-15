Politics

DA to report Lynne Brown to Public Protector and Ethics Committee

15 October 2017 - 13:49 By Timeslive
Image: Esa Alexander

The Sunday Times reported that E Smart Solutions‚ owned by Brown’s partner‚ Ingrid Tufvesson‚ and Michelle McMaster‚ the mother of Brown’s former personal assistant‚ Kim Davids‚ scored two contracts worth R1.2-million in just five months this year‚ despite having no expertise in the oil industry.

DA spokesperson on public enterprises Natasha Mazzone said on Sunday the DA would also refer Brown to the Ethics Committee to appear before the committee and explain how a company with no experience in the oil industry was awarded contracts with Eskom.

The DA trusts that the committee will ensure that Minister Brown is taken to task if there was any illegal and corrupt behaviour on her part‚” Mazzone said.

She said this was a serious on indictment on the minister and raised serious questions about her fitness to hold office as she had seemingly allowed her close associates to conduct business in an unethical way.

“E Smart Solutions has no experience in the oil industry and was only registered to deal with academic projects.

“There must be harsh consequences for selling off contracts with absolute impunity as this is ultimately to the detriment of our people who are suffering daily. The ordinary South Africans deserve a clean and accountable government‚ not one where politicians simply enrich themselves‚ and those closest to them‚ at the peoples’ expense‚” Mazzone asserted.

