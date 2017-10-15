Is Zweli Mkhize ANC's 'Plan B' if Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign collapses?

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Sihle Zikalala has denied that his province has lined up treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize as a “Plan B” candidate in case Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign to be president collapses.

Zikalala revealed that although he had been approached by Mkhize supporters to endorse his candidacy, his province remained behind Dlamini-Zuma.

However, he admitted that he may not bring a delegation that is 100% behind her to the elective conference in December because there were those who supported Cyril Ramaphosa or Mkhize.