ANC’s EC newly-elected provincial executive meets for first time

The ANC'S newly-elected provincial executive committee for the Eastern Cape held its first meeting on Sunday since being elected recently at the 8th annual provincial conference.

The Eastern Cape PEC remains adamant it is capable of leading the party in the province despite the looming prospect of a fresh court battle.

National executive committee member Zizi Kodwa said the meeting took place in terms of the ANC's constitution which dictates that in the first meeting the PEC must formulate structures.

"It's about what must happen going forward. We are here to oversee the process‚ a lot of work must feed into the functions of those committees‚" said Kodwa.

The meeting follows a highly-contested provincial elective conference that has resulted in court action.

