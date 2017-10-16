North West is the first province to come out in support of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to lead the ANC.

Dlamini-Zuma has so far been endorsed by the ANC Youth League and the ANC Women’s League.

Over the weekend‚ the province held its provincial general council‚ where it agreed on the Dlamini-Zuma slate‚ which includes Mpumalanga leader David Mabuza as her deputy.

The province agreed it would back her to succeed President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa already has the support of the Northern Cape and Limpopo.

On Sunday‚ Dlamini-Zuma was campaigning in the Sekhukhune region in Limpopo. She warned that SA was at risk of falling into conflict and becoming like other African nations where there is strife.

“If we continue to build an army of unemployed young people and continue to have poor people there will be no peace in SA.”