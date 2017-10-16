Politics

Dlamini-Zuma gets the backing of North West

16 October 2017 - 11:07 By Mandla Khoza And Zoë Mahopo
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

North West is the first province to come out in support of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to lead the ANC.

Dlamini-Zuma has so far been endorsed by the ANC Youth League and the ANC Women’s League.

Over the weekend‚ the province held its provincial general council‚ where it agreed on the Dlamini-Zuma slate‚ which includes Mpumalanga leader David Mabuza as her deputy.

The province agreed it would back her to succeed President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa already has the support of the Northern Cape and Limpopo.

On Sunday‚ Dlamini-Zuma was campaigning in the Sekhukhune region in Limpopo. She warned that SA was at risk of falling into conflict and becoming like other African nations where there is strife.

“If we continue to build an army of unemployed young people and continue to have poor people there will be no peace in SA.”

  • This article first appeared in the Sowetan 

READ MORE

Is Zweli Mkhize ANC's 'Plan B' if Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign collapses?

ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairman Sihle Zikalala has denied that his province has lined up treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize as a “Plan B” candidate in case ...
Politics
1 day ago

Long-shot Mkhize takes inside track in scramble to replace Zuma

Understated campaigner's 'unity' message is fast gaining traction, which is attracting the attention of both the Ramaphosa and NDZ camps
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

It won't be easy or quick, but Zuma will eventually have to go

What should the next ANC president do with President Jacob Zuma? After Friday's ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal, South Africa effectively has ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Why Mantashe is tweeting up the wrong tree on the ANC leadership battle

If relations between the ANC president and its secretary general were not already at an all time low‚ Gwede Mantashe trying to strong-arm Jacob Zuma ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Most read

  1. MEC reveals third Gauteng school sexual assault allegation in two weeks Politics
  2. Mantashe 'lacks credibility'‚ says a scathing Sisulu Politics
  3. ANC’s EC newly-elected provincial executive meets for first time Politics
  4. Call to amend BEE ‘ill-timed and ill-considered’‚ says Mandla Mandela Politics
  5. There are tales Schabir Shaik can tell... Politics

Latest Videos

Meet the man who built a helicopter in his backyard
SA sheep dogs wow crowd and sell for thousands at auction
X