Nigerian civil society groups were flabbergasted after waking up to a statue of South African President Jacob Zuma that was unveiled over the weekend.

Rochas Okorocha‚ billionaire‚ education philanthropist and governor of the Imo State‚ unveiled the bronze statue and named a street after Zuma during his two-day visit to Nigeria which concluded on Sunday.

An honorary title was also bestowed on Zuma.

According to the Presidency the visit to Nigeria was to “strengthen socio-economic relations and deepen cooperation in education.”

A traditional ruler conferred the title of chief of Ochiaga (warlord) on Zuma over the weekend.

Zuma said he was at a loss for words after receiving the title.

“I walked in here‚ as I say‚ as an ordinary freedom fighter. I’m leaving Nigeria‚ through the state of Imo‚ as a hero. What a decoration.”

According to Okechukwu Nwanguma‚ national coordinator of the civil society Network On Police Reform in Nigeria (NOPRIN)‚ Nigerians were not informed about the statue.

“We just woke up to the news of the unveiling of the statue.”